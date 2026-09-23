Manipur police arrest 50-year-old man, seize Tramadol, Alprazolam and Diazepam capsules in Lilong

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Manipur’s Lilong area on Monday, September 21, after police allegedly recovered a quantity of prescription drugs, including Tramadol, Alprazolam and Diazepam, from his possession.

A team from Lilong Police Station arrested Ghulam Sayed Azad, a resident of Nungei Ningthibi Bazar in Lilong, from his locality during an operation, according to police.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of 208 Tramadol capsules, 583 Alprazolam capsules and 111 Diazepam tablets from the accused.

The seized substances were taken into custody and further legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the recovery.

Police are investigating the source of the drugs and their intended distribution. Further details regarding the case are awaited.