Manipur police on May 10 arrested 6 cadres of KCP(PWG) from Kshetrigao Yumkhaibam Leirak, Imphal East district, allegedly involved in kidnapping of two individuals from the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as (a) Chingakham Sanajaoba Singh @ Sana @ Dojo (23 yrs) (b) Soibam Sital Singh (24 yrs) (c) Maibam Naresh Singh (24 yrs) (d) Ningthoujam Ajit Singh (26 yrs) (e) Chingsubam Thounagamba Meitei @ Amujao (30 yrs) and (f) Wahengbam Premjit Singh @ Abung (40 yrs).

Further, the two kidnapped individuals have been also rescued by Manipur Police. Additionally, during the raid, 1 Maruti Suzuki Van, 1 two-wheeler vehicle and 5 mobile phones were also seized.

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