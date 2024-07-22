Manipur Police conducted multiple operations on July 21, resulting in the arrest of six cadres belonging to various outlawed groups across the state.

In Imphal East District, police arrested Khoirom Ranjit Meitei, also known as Poirei or Rocky, a 44-year-old active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group). Meitei was allegedly involved in recruiting new members, procuring weapons, and orchestrating extortion activities.

Another operation in Imphal led to the capture of three members of the banned KCP (Taibangnganba) faction. The arrested individuals, identified as Soisenba Oinam (22), Lourembam Chingkheinganba (21), and Ningombam Jerit Singh (23), were reportedly engaged in extortion within the Imphal area. Police seized three mobile phones during this arrest.

In a separate incident near the Myanmar border, security forces arrested two active members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (Sorepa group) at Border Pillar No. 80 in Moreh. The suspects were identified as Samurailakpam Deno Sharma (23) and Taorem Yuhenba Singh (23).