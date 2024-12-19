Manipur Police successfully apprehended three active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Force - MFL) from Thangmeiband Watham Leirak crossing in Imphal West on December 18. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Gotimayum Shridevi Devi alias Deva alias Chinglembi (27),

Abujam Manosh Singh alias Apaibi (20), and

Abujam Sunder Singh alias Nanao (28).

During the operation, the following items were seized:

One 9mm pistol with a magazine,

One .32 pistol with a magazine,

Ten live rounds of ammunition,

Three mobile handsets, and

One two-wheeler.

Underground Organization Camps Raided in Imphal East District

In a decisive move, security forces busted two underground organization camps in Makou Pourabi, Imphal East District, during a cordon and search operation. The camps included a hideout of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and a PREPAK camp cum training center. Recovered items include:

From KYKL Hideout:

One air gun,

One keypad mobile handset with a SIM card,

One BP helmet, and

Uniforms.

From PREPAK Camp:

One INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) magazine,

Forty-seven fired cartridges,

One bayonet,

Five wooden dummy guns,

Two Baofeng walkie-talkie sets,

Two four-wheelers,

One two-wheeler, and

Other incriminating documents and articles.

Extortionists Linked to KCP (PWG) Nabbed in Imphal East

Two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group - PWG) involved in extortion activities were arrested at Mantripukhri Bazaar, Imphal East District. The suspects were identified as:

Sanjrambam Luha Meitei (29), and

Nongthombam Itombi Meitei (35).

Recovered from their possession were:

Two demand letters from KCP (PWG),

Sixteen cash receipt notes from the group,

Three mobile phones,

One wallet containing ₹2,200,

Two ID cards,

One sling bag, and

One Honda Activa scooter.

Search Operations Yield Arms and Ammunition

Additional search and area domination operations were conducted in vulnerable regions across hill and valley districts. During these operations, security forces recovered:

Two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs),

One INSAS rifle with a magazine, and

Five live 5.56mm ammunition rounds from Bongbal Khullen Village, Imphal East District.