Manipur Police have apprehended six active members of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from separate locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

In the first operation, a team from City Police Station, Imphal West, arrested five NRFM operatives at Gandhi Avenue, Thangal Bazar. The individuals taken into custody have been identified as:

Keisham Robertson Meitei alias Nanao (29)

Moirangthem Tanu Devi alias Chinglembi/Ichanthoi (21)

Nameirakpam Rashini Devi alias Thoibi/Mangaleima (25)

Meikam Ichan Chanu (32)

Laishram Menaka Chanu alias Lanchenbi (27)

The arrested individuals were reportedly involved in extortion and the illegal transportation of arms and ammunition. Law enforcement officials recovered several items from their possession, including one two-wheeler, five mobile phones, and an identification card.

In a separate operation conducted by Porompat Police Station, Imphal East, authorities arrested another NRFM cadre, Laiphrakpam Soniya Devi alias Tombi/Lamjingbi (24), from Golapati Masjid Achouba Awang Leirak. She was allegedly engaged in extorting money from the general public, private businesses, and government officials. A mobile phone and a wallet containing ₹1,07,260 were seized from her possession.