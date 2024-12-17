In a major breakthrough following the tragic killing of two non-locals at Keirak on December 14, 2024, by unidentified armed assailants, Manipur Police launched large-scale operations across suspected hideouts.



Acting on intelligence inputs, police on December 16 apprehended an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group) [KCP (PWG)], identified as Irengbam Rameshwar Singh (48), from the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching district.

Subsequent to his arrest, crucial information led the police to a camp in the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area, resulting in the arrest of seven additional cadres of the KCP (PWG). The arrested individuals were identified as:

Elangbam Herojit Singh (40)

Heikrujam Prem (28)

Okram Arundatta (30)

Senjam Rebingson (27)

Okram Amarjit (31)

Aribam Ghanendrajit Sharma (25)

Chongtham Rajkumar (26)

A significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment was recovered from the camp. The seized items include:

1 (one) 7.65 mm Pistol with a magazine

1 (one) Country-made 9 mm Pistol with a magazine

1 (one) .32 Pistol with a magazine

1 (one) Country-made 7.62 Sniper Rifle with a magazine

2 (two) DBBL (Double-Barrel Breech Loading) Guns

2 (two) SBBL (Single-Barrel Breech Loading) Guns

3 (three) High Explosive Grenades with one detonator

19 (nineteen) live rounds of ammunition

2 (two) empty cartridges

2 (two) Baofeng handsets with chargers

10 (ten) mobile handsets

1 (one) unregistered two-wheeler vehicle

Miscellaneous items

Authorities have assured that stringent action will be taken against those involved in such heinous crimes.