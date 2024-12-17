Manipur police arrest 8 cadres of armed militant group, seize cache of arms and ammunition
Acting on intelligence inputs, police on December 16 apprehended an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group) [KCP (PWG)], identified as Irengbam Rameshwar Singh (48), from the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching district.
In a major breakthrough following the tragic killing of two non-locals at Keirak on December 14, 2024, by unidentified armed assailants, Manipur Police launched large-scale operations across suspected hideouts.
Acting on intelligence inputs, police on December 16 apprehended an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group) [KCP (PWG)], identified as Irengbam Rameshwar Singh (48), from the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching district.
Subsequent to his arrest, crucial information led the police to a camp in the Kakching Mamang Ching Laipham Loknung area, resulting in the arrest of seven additional cadres of the KCP (PWG). The arrested individuals were identified as:
Elangbam Herojit Singh (40)
Heikrujam Prem (28)
Okram Arundatta (30)
Senjam Rebingson (27)
Okram Amarjit (31)
Aribam Ghanendrajit Sharma (25)
Chongtham Rajkumar (26)
A significant cache of arms, ammunition, and equipment was recovered from the camp. The seized items include:
1 (one) 7.65 mm Pistol with a magazine
1 (one) Country-made 9 mm Pistol with a magazine
1 (one) .32 Pistol with a magazine
1 (one) Country-made 7.62 Sniper Rifle with a magazine
2 (two) DBBL (Double-Barrel Breech Loading) Guns
2 (two) SBBL (Single-Barrel Breech Loading) Guns
3 (three) High Explosive Grenades with one detonator
19 (nineteen) live rounds of ammunition
2 (two) empty cartridges
2 (two) Baofeng handsets with chargers
10 (ten) mobile handsets
1 (one) unregistered two-wheeler vehicle
Miscellaneous items
Authorities have assured that stringent action will be taken against those involved in such heinous crimes.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today