The Manipur Police, on January 18, arrested one cadre of United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) from the Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba area, Kakching district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sougrakpam Kingson Singh (35), a resident of Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba Manak, Kakching district.

In another incident, the police personnel, spotted and stopped two Meitei youths while travelling along NH-2 as they were accidentally about to cross Kanglatongbi Forest gate due to lack of geographical knowledge of the area.

The personnel timely stopped the duo at Kanglatongbi Forest gate Naka checkpoint at Kanglatongbi. They were safely guided back towards Imphal area later.

Meanwhile, the frequent search operations and area domination exercises were also conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 169 nos. and 293 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH 37 respectively was ensured and strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained.