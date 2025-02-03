The Manipur police, on February 2, arrested one active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - Taibanganba) for involvement in extortion activities in greater Imphal areas.

The arrested individual, identified as Leihaothabam Nanao Sharma (29), was arrested from Lamphel Super Market, Imphal West.

In a statement, the police said that the arrested individual was involved in extortion activities from general public, government officials, shopkeepers, among others.

The police seized one mobile phone alone with a SIM card from his possession.

In another search operation, the Manipur police personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunitions from Matajang village and adjoining area under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur district.

Items seized: One empty INSAS Magazine, two nos. of live round ammunitions and one AK fired bullet (only tip).

Continuing their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, security forces in Manipur ensured strict security measures and movement of 312 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2.

Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts.