Manipur Police arrest active KCP-MFL cadre during search operation

An active cadre of the KCP-MFL was arrested by teams of the Special CDO Unit during a cordon and search operation in Imphal East district on August 31, 2026.

The arrested individual was identified as Irom Naotiba Meitei (30), son of Irom Hemanta Meitei, a resident of Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongbal under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East.

According to the information, Meitei was identified as a s/s Lance Corporal and active cadre of KCP-MFL. He was apprehended from his residence during the security operation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.