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Manipur Police arrest active KCP-MFL cadre during search operation

Manipur Police arrest active KCP-MFL cadre during search operation

Manipur Police arrested an active KCP-MFL cadre during a cordon and search operation in Imphal East on 31 August 2026. The arrest from his residence was followed by further investigation into the case.

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Manipur Police arrest active KCP-MFL cadre during search operation
Story highlights
  • Special CDO Unit conducted the exercise in Imphal East on August 31
  • The man arrested was identified as 30-year-old Irom Naotiba Meitei
  • He is the son of Irom Hemanta Meitei, police said

An active cadre of the KCP-MFL was arrested by teams of the Special CDO Unit during a cordon and search operation in Imphal East district on August 31, 2026.

The arrested individual was identified as Irom Naotiba Meitei (30), son of Irom Hemanta Meitei, a resident of Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongbal under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East.

According to the information, Meitei was identified as a s/s Lance Corporal and active cadre of KCP-MFL. He was apprehended from his residence during the security operation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Sep 01, 2026
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