Manipur Police arrest active KCP-MFL cadre during search operation
Manipur Police arrested an active KCP-MFL cadre during a cordon and search operation in Imphal East on 31 August 2026. The arrest from his residence was followed by further investigation into the case.
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Story highlights
- Special CDO Unit conducted the exercise in Imphal East on August 31
- The man arrested was identified as 30-year-old Irom Naotiba Meitei
- He is the son of Irom Hemanta Meitei, police said
An active cadre of the KCP-MFL was arrested by teams of the Special CDO Unit during a cordon and search operation in Imphal East district on August 31, 2026.
The arrested individual was identified as Irom Naotiba Meitei (30), son of Irom Hemanta Meitei, a resident of Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongbal under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East.
According to the information, Meitei was identified as a s/s Lance Corporal and active cadre of KCP-MFL. He was apprehended from his residence during the security operation.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
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