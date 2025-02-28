The Manipur police arrested an active militant belonging to the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) during an operation conducted at Imphal's Lamsang area.

Acting on specific intelligence, the personnel launched an operation on February 27, following which the individual, Mayanglambam Premkumar Singh (27 yrs), a resident of Kachikhul Mamang Leikai, Imphal West District was arrested.

Singh was held in connection with extortion of money from general public at Lamsang area from near a public toilet opposite to Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak.

From his possession, the personnel seized a mobile handset, a brown wallet containing a sum of Rs 240 with one Aadhaar card and a two wheeler.

Meanwhile, the security personnel conducted their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the search operation in Songpi village and Pearsonmum village, Churachandpur forest areas, the following items were recovered: Ex-Calibers with empty magazines, MORTAR rounds, wireless sets, bulletproof plates, chest post/vests, helmets and ammunitions.