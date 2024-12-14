The Manipur police arrested one active cadre of KCP (PWG) in Bamdiar Awang Leikai, on December 13.

The arrested individual has been identified as Konthoujam Jiban Meitei (43).

Acting on specific intelligence, the police personnel launched an operation which led to the arrest of the KCP (PWG) cadre.

Authorities also recovered one SLR Rifle with one magazine, two .303 Rifles, one Pump Action Gun B/R, three sleeping bags, forty badges of KCP (PWG), two handset chargers, one mobile charger, one BP cover, one cap, two SLR live rounds, two 303 live rounds, twelve rounds of Pump Action Gun and two gunny sacks.

Meanwhile, in their frequent search operation and area domination exercise in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces recovered the following items from Keirao Khunou, Imphal East District:

1 MA4 Assault Rifle

1 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun

1 9 mm Pistol

1 .32 Pistol

5 hand grenades

5 arming rings

2 detonators

30 5.56 mm ammunitions

2 12 bore ammunitions

3 9 mm ammunitions

2 .32 mm ammunitions

1 internet Satellite Antenna

1 internet Satellite Router

20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables