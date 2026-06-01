Manipur Police arrest active KYKL cadre in Imphal West

Manipur Police on Monday, June 1, arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) during an operation conducted in Imphal West district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Bramacharimayum Sana Sharma, also known by the aliases Ibungo and Manisana, aged 38. He is a resident of Mayang Imphal Bazar and is presently residing at Mayang Imphal Thana Awang Leikai in Imphal West district.

According to police, Sharma was apprehended from the office complex of the Commandos (CDO) Imphal West at Minuthong under the jurisdiction of Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district on June 1.

Police described the accused as an active cadre of KYKL, an insurgent outfit operating in Manipur. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his activities and possible links within the organisation.