An active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested by a team of the Special Police (SPL)/Commando Unit, Khabeisoi, from his residence in Manipur's Imphal West district on October 21.

The arrested individual has been identified as Moirangthem Nelson Meitei, alias Mani, 32, son of M. Ibomcha Singh. He is a resident of Langthabal Mantrikhong Mayai Leikai, under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.

According to the information provided, the arrest was carried out by the SPL/Commando Unit team at his residence.

Further details regarding the case and the circumstances leading to his arrest were not immediately available.