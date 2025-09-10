Manipur police arrest active PREPAK cadre, step up security measures

Manipur Police arrested a 26-year-old active member of the proscribed group PREPAK during an operation in Imphal West district on September 8.

The cadre, identified as Khangembam Chingkheiganba Meitei of Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, was picked up from the Haoreibi Awang Leikai area under Wangoi police station. According to police, he had been involved in extortion activities targeting shops and the public.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified operations across the state, focusing on fringe and vulnerable areas. On Monday, movement of 189 vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highway 37 was secured under strict security arrangements. Convoy protection was provided on sensitive stretches to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essentials.

Authorities reported that 117 checkpoints were set up in both hill and valley districts as part of ongoing security measures. One individual was detained during these checks for further verification.

Officials said the crackdown and area domination exercises would continue as part of efforts to maintain law and order in the state.