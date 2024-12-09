The Manipur police arrested one active cadre of RPF/PLA organisation from the Imphal West district in connection with extortion activities from spa centres across Imphal.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police personnel on December 8 launched an operation leading to the successful arrest of the cadre who has been identified as Bungcha Thoudam @ Khamba (28).

The police also recovered a mobile handset, one wallet containing a sum of Rs 1920/-and one Aadhaar card and a car without a registration number.

In order to maintain vigil in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state, the police troops also launched search operations and area domination exercises.

Movement of 373 of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 was ensured and strict security measures were taken up in al' vulnerable locations. A security convoy was also provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 107 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained in connection with violations in different districts.