Manipur police arrest alleged PLA cadre, seize suspected heroin in separate operation

Manipur Police arrested an alleged active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and apprehended a man in a separate anti-narcotics operation in Imphal on October 11. The two operations were conducted by teams of the Central Detective Organisation (CDO) in Imphal West and Imphal East, respectively.

In the first operation, a CDO-Imphal West team arrested Rocky Pukhrambam, 20, alias Keipha, from the Khurai Lamlong area under Porompat police station, based on specific intelligence inputs. He is a resident of Khurai Angom Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district and is the son of P. Sanjoy Singh. Police identified him as an active cadre of the RPF/PLA.

In a separate operation, a CDO-Imphal East team arrested Md. Amzad Khan, 29, alias Mumu, from his rented residence on Hatta JNIMS Road, near the Muslim Girls’ Hostel, under Porompat police station. The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs as part of an anti-narcotics drive.

During the search, the team seized two plastic bottles containing approximately 62 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4 powder and six Tramadol capsules.

According to the information provided by the police, Khan allegedly disclosed during questioning that he had procured the heroin from a supplier in Churachandpur district and was selling it to local drug users in and around the Hatta area of Imphal East.

Further investigation into the two cases is underway.