Manipur police arrest alleged RPF/PLA cadre, seize 551 beer cans in separate operations

Manipur Police arrested an extortionist linked to the banned Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) during an operation in Imphal East district on May 30.

The arrested individual was identified as Aheibam Mangalsana Singh (27), a resident of Wangoi Laiphrakpam Maning Leikai in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from the New Checkon area under Porompat Police Station.

Police said he was an active cadre of the proscribed outfit and was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police detained a 26-year-old man and seized 551 cans of beer from the Khongman Mangjin area in Imphal East district.

The detainee, identified as Sairom Alvison of Tekcham Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district, was found in possession of 551 beer cans of different brands, each containing 500 ml. Police also seized a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 during the operation.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.