Manipur Police arrested two members of Arambai Tengol Unit-41 Jiribam for kidnapping and assaulting an Assam resident on April 21.

The suspects, identified as RK Khomdonsana (32) from Bhutangkhal and Lourembam Thoiba (20) from Uchathol, were arrested for allegedly abducting and attacking Ajimul Hussain Laskar, a resident of Bakhal in Cachar district of Assam.

In separate operations on the same day, security forces detained Sorokhaibam Malemnganba Singh, an active member of KCP(PWG), in Wangoo Sadankhong area of Kakching District.

Further, police arrested Longjam Tony Singh (37), another KCP(PWG) cadre, near Mangal Hospital in Imphal West District. Singh, reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting local residents throughout the Imphal area, was found with two mobile phones in his possession.

The arrests come amid ongoing security concerns in the northeastern state.