Two from Assam held in Imphal for running inter-state cybercrime racket
Manipur police arrest two individuals from Assam in Imphal West. The suspects allegedly involved in a cybercrime racket using mule accounts. Arrest linked to offences recorded on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.
- Two men from Assam arrested in Imphal West for cybercrime
- Accused used mule bank accounts for illegal transactions
- They collected Aadhaar and bank details for the racket
The Manipur police arrested two persons from Assam in the Imphal West district for allegedly being involved in an inter-state cybercrime racket.
The two were arrested in an area near Khuman Lampak locality in the district on Friday for allegedly running a cybercrime racket using mule bank accounts, an officer said.
Mule accounts are bank accounts that facilitate illegal transactions by receiving and transferring funds through unlawful activities.
They hailed from Assam’s Barpeta and Chirang districts, he said.
“The arrested persons are members of a criminal network and have been tasked to collect sensitive credentials such as Aadhaar and bank account details of people,” the officer said.
“Two mule bank accounts, which the two accused were using, were linked to economic offences in different states as recorded in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal,” the police added.
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