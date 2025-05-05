The Manipur police arrested one individual for allegedly attacking a woman with a pair of scissors near Ibohal Cycle, Paona Bazar; and launched a series of law enforcement actions to keep a check on traffic violations.

The individual, identified as 29-year-old Khuraijam Davish Singh of Sagolband Salam Leikai, Imphal West, was held on May 4 for allegedly attacking a woman with a pair of scissors.

The victim was rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

On the same day, a special drive targeting two-wheelers in Imphal East District led to the detention of over 200 bikes for incomplete documentation. The vehicles were sent to various police stations for further verification and potential seizure.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing effort to crack down on anti-social activities, the police recovered three stolen or snatched vehicles on May 3. As part of the same campaign, tinted windows were removed from 43 vehicles in accordance with traffic regulations.