Manipur Police arrest banned KCP (Apunba) insurgent, two in separate drug cases

Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) [KCP (Apunba)] and two other individuals in separate operations across Kakching, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts, including one linked to a major opium seizure and another found in possession of suspected brown sugar, a firearm and cash.

In the first operation, conducted on August 3, police arrested Arambam Bobo Singh (42), a self-styled Major of the banned KCP (Apunba), from his residence at Wangoo Mameiching under Wangoo Police Station in Kakching district. Police said Singh is an active cadre of the insurgent outfit, and further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in insurgency-related activities.

In a separate operation, police arrested Jeevan Basnet (38), a resident of Charhajare in Motbung, Kangpokpi district, in connection with an FIR registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following the seizure of 49.5 kg of opium. Police said Basnet was apprehended during the investigation, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the main accused and another alleged supplier involved in the narcotics network.

In another anti-drug operation under the state's War on Drugs campaign, police arrested Md. Firoz Alam (34), a resident of Thoubal Moijing Leingoijil, and seized 530.66 grams of suspected brown sugar, a 12-bore pump-action gun, eight empty shotgun shells, a cartridge belt, and Rs 1,81,280 in cash from his possession.