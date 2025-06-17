Manipur Police on June 16 arrested an active member of the Chin Kuki National Defence Force/Army (CKNDF/A), a non-SoO insurgent group, from his residence in Churachandpur district. The individual, identified as Ngamkhosat Touthang, also known as Sasat, aged 38, hails from B. Ebenezer in Tuibong.

Touthang has been named in a case involving serious charges, including extortion, kidnapping, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking. Police allege he was operating on behalf of CKNDF/A with direct links to networks across the Myanmar border.

The arrest follows a series of seizures linked to the accused and his group, starting with a raid conducted on May 16. Authorities recovered a locally made pistol with three 9 mm live rounds and five CKNDF/A letterheads from his hideout.

Further recoveries from separate locations in Imphal West and Thoubal districts included a cache of arms and communication equipment.

An Excalibur rifle with two 5.56 mm rounds, three bolt-action rifles without magazines, a country-made 9 mm pistol with magazine, four 12-bore cartridges, and two Baofeng walkie-talkies were found in Sangaithel and Heibilok areas under Patsoi Police Station. A 7.62 mm SLR rifle and two SLR magazines were seized from Sangaithel Makha Leikai.

From Leirongthel Pitra near Canal under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, police recovered a .303 rifle with magazine, a double-barrel gun, a 9 mm pistol with magazine and rounds, grenades, detonators, tear gas shells, stun shells, and additional radio equipment.