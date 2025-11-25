Manipur police arrest content creator for videos allegedly fueling social distrust

The Manipur Police on Monday, November 24 arrested a 25-year-old digital content creator for allegedly producing and circulating videos containing suggestive and provocative content aimed at inciting mistrust among social groups.

The accused, identified as Yumkhaibam Shantikumar, a resident of Tangkham Awang Leikai, Haraorou, Pangei Yangdong in Imphal East district, was reportedly seen interviewing random individuals while posing questions that could encourage conspiracy narratives, criminal intimidation, and the spread of misinformation.

Police officials stated that the content had the potential to disturb public harmony and fuel distrust at a time when the State remains sensitive to issues of communal tension. An investigation has been initiated to determine the intent behind the videos and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to spread false information.

Authorities have urged content creators to act responsibly and refrain from engaging in activities that may jeopardize public peace or violate established legal provisions.