Manipur police arrest drug peddlers, recover arms cache: security measures tightened

Manipur police intensified its law enforcement efforts with significant operations over the past two days, including the arrest of drug peddlers, recovery of arms and ammunition, and strict enforcement of traffic and security measures across the state.

On July 25, police arrested two individuals, identified as Peter Haokip (33) of Thadou Veng, Singat, and Lhunkholal Haokip (23) of Changlei Veng Molnom village—from Sehken under Behiang-PS, Churachandpur district, seizing 156 soap cases containing contraband brown sugar.

The following day, security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike materials from multiple locations during coordinated operations across Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, with details shared during a press briefing at the Police Headquarters.

To ensure uninterrupted movement of essentials, 275 vehicles were safely escorted along NH-37 under strict security measures, including armed convoys on sensitive stretches.

A total of 111 checkpoints were set up across both hill and valley districts, with no detentions reported.

Continuing its crackdown on traffic violations, Manipur Police detained 25 vehicles on July 25 for issues such as missing registration documents and number plates, and removed tinted films from 18 vehicles.