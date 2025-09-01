Manipur crackdown: Eight, including drug smugglers, militants arrested

Manipur police and security forces carried out a series of coordinated operations, leading to the arrest of drug smugglers, insurgent cadres, and arms traffickers, along with the recovery of weapons, explosives, narcotics, and other contraband.

On August 31, two alleged drug smugglers — Jahiya Khan (25) and Md Zamir Khan (23), both residents of Moreh Premnagar Ward No. 4 — were arrested at Tengnoupal Naka check post in Tengnoupal district. The security team seized 3.387 kg of WY tablets and a four-wheeler from their possession.

The same day in Churachandpur district, police apprehended two more individuals, identified as Paokholal (53) of Lhanghoi Veng and Kamkholal alias Lalpu (43) of Joljam village. Their interrogation led to the recovery of 24 soap cases of brown sugar from different locations within the jurisdiction of Singhat police station.

Manipur Police also reported the arrest of two active cadres of the proscribed group PREPAK (PRO). One, identified as Laishram Suranjoy Singh alias Lamkhonba alias Apat (39) of Moirangkampu Awang Leikai, was arrested from Takhel Awang Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East. Another cadre, Phuritshabam Dharmaraj Singh alias Phirepa alias Angangjao alias Nanao (25) of Kanto Sabal Keingam in Imphal West, was apprehended from Khonghampat Mantri Leikai under Sekmai police station. A wallet containing his Aadhaar card was seized.

Separately, on August 30, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Kanto Sabal area under Sekmai police station in Imphal West. The items included three grenades, 53 live rounds of various calibres, two Baofeng handsets, a mobile phone, an LMG magazine, a bulletproof plate, a rifle bayonet, suspected IED material, military gear, and other related items.

The crackdown also extended to members of the Arambai Tenggol (AT). Two alleged operatives, Laishram Tondomba Singh (27) of Wangjing Lamding Bazar in Thoubal district and Tourangbam Amarjit Meitei alias Yaima (20) of Lamding Mamang Leikai, were arrested in Imphal West for their involvement in illegal arms possession and trafficking. Security forces seized a large cache, including seven HK33 rifles, two M4A1 carbines, two Glock .45 pistols with magazines, 36 empty magazines, 100 rounds of .45 ammunition, four mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, cash, and a four-wheeler. The two were remanded to nine days in police custody.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police continued its ongoing drive against traffic violations, removing tinted films from two vehicles on August 30.