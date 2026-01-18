Manipur police arrest drug trafficker, two militants in coordinated operations

Manipur security forces struck a blow against drug trafficking and militancy in the state with three key arrests on January 17, including a major opium seizure of 16.6 kg near the border.

Police arrested Nang Lian Siam (35), from ZMA Road, Vengnuam in Churachandpur district, along the Behiang side of Tiddim Road under Singngat police station. Officers recovered the opium from his possession during the operation.

In separate actions in Bishnupur district, forces arrested active cadres of banned outfits from their homes. Sagapam Tomba Singh (24), of Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou Maning Leikai Ward No. 4 under Bishnupur police station, belongs to RPF/PLA. Laishram Thoithoi Meitei (29), alias Lanngamba, from Chairel Ahallup under Kumbi police station, is linked to PREPAK (Pro).

Authorities hailed the coordinated efforts as a step forward in curbing narcotics and insurgent activities in the region. Investigations continue.