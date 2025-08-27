Manipur police arrest drug trafficker with psychotropic substances in Churachandpur

Manipur police have made a significant breakthrough in their anti-narcotics operations with the arrest of a 49-year-old woman found in possession of illegal psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh.

Security forces apprehended Manneihoi Baite on August 26 from her residence at S. Munnuam under the Churachandpur Police Station limits. During the search operation, officers seized 1,200 WY tablets, marking a substantial drug bust in the region.

In a separate operation targeting motor vehicle crimes, security forces arrested two suspected vehicle lifters from Lilong Haoreibi Awang Leikai under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district.

The accused, identified as Md. Ashiqur Rahaman, 25, and Md. Yumkhaibam Moshil Khan, 23, was taken into custody from their respective residences on August 26. Police recovered a stolen Alto car and a mobile phone from their possession.