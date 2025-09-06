Manipur cops arrest five for drug peddling; narcotics seized

Manipur security forces and police officials have arrested five people in two separate operations in Imphal East and Thoubal districts for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and peddling.

On September 4, four residents of Khomidok Karong village under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East, were arrested for involvement in sales and drug peddling. The arrested persons have been identified as Mariyam Begum (54), Abdul Matalib (36), Md. Umar (28) and Ruhina (30).

From their possession, security forces recovered 129 grams of heroin No. 4 including vials, 137 empty vials, 14 syringes, seven mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 1,23,750.

In another operation on the same day, Thoubal Police arrested one Asem Somanda Singh of Khekman Makha Leikai, Thoubal district, from his residence. The seized items include three boxes of SAMPFX+, two boxes of SPAS-TRASCEN-PLUS, 15 bottles of TUSSREX-TR cough syrup and one BESCODEX cough syrup bottle.

In similar developments, the police on September 5 arrested a self-styled lance corporal of the proscribed outfit UPPK, Laiphrakpam Debananda Singh alias Angangcha alias Nongshaba (34), from Laipham Khunou Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

On September 4, two active cadres of PREPAK were arrested from Ngariyan Naka check point under Andro Police Station, Imphal East. They were identified as Nongmaithem Usham Pakpi Devi (46) of Thoubal district and Leihaorongbam Premi Devi (39) of Charangpat Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district. From their possession, an Activa scooter, 15 demand letters of PREPAK and two mobile phones were recovered.

The same day, security forces arrested two active cadres of PREPAK (PRO) from Pangaltabi, Chairel Khunjao Louyai IVR in Kakching district and Chairel Mangjing area in Bishnupur district. The accused were identified as Laishram Thoithoi alias Lanthouba (23) and Laishram Bhumeswar alias Ingba (45), both residents of Chairel Mangjing, Bishnupur. Seizures included one Activa scooter, a mobile handset with SIM card and an Aadhaar card.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing drive against traffic violations, Manipur Police on September 4 detained one vehicle for rule violations and removed tinted films from seven vehicles.