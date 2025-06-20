Manipur police arrest eight insurgent cadres across state in coordinated operations

Security forces in Manipur have arrested seven active members of various insurgent groups during operations conducted between June 18-19, 2025, dealing a significant blow to militant activities in the region.

The most substantial arrest occurred on June 19 when Manipur Police apprehended two RPF/PLA cadres from Wangoi Bazar in Imphal West District. The arrested individuals, Leimapokpam Somendro Singh, 47, and Tayenjam Haridas, 44, were found in possession of mobile phones, identification documents, cash totalling Rs. 795, and a blue TVS Jupiter scooter.

Central forces made another significant arrest the same day along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal District, capturing two militants from different organisations. Mangshatabam Sharatchandra Meitei, 27, affiliated with UNLF (K), and Keisham Tokio, 24, a member of PREPAK (Pro), were arrested from General Area BP-87.

Security personnel also nabbed Thoudam Doren Singh, 32, a KCP (PWG) member, allegedly involved in widespread extortion activities targeting businesses, petrol pumps, and the general public across valley areas. Singh was arrested from Sekmaijing Khunou in Kakching District.

The operations extended to female cadres as well, with forces arresting 21-year-old Pheiroijam Chitrapyari Devi, an active member of KCP (PSC), from Phaknung Thongkhong in Imphal East District on June 18.

Perhaps the most significant seizure occurred during the arrest of Nameirakpam Dhamen Singh, 49, a PREPAK member involved in extortion activities. Forces recovered a substantial cache of ammunition from his residence, including 69 rounds of .303mm ammunition, 18 rounds of 7.62mm SLR ammunition, various other caliber rounds, an INSAS LMG magazine, and a silver Hyundai i10 vehicle.

The final arrest involved Pheiroijam Lalmohan Singh, 33, a United People's Party of Kangleipak member, who was caught near the Deputy Commissioner's office in Imphal East District carrying a country-made semi-automatic weapon and ammunition.