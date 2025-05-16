Manipur police and security forces conducted a series of operations on May 14-15, resulting in the arrest of eight militants belonging to various insurgent groups across multiple districts.

In the most significant operation, security forces apprehended Laishram Nanao Singh, a 39-year-old active member of PREPAK (Pro), on May 15 from a location near a brick field in Heirok, Thoubal District. The arrest yielded a substantial weapons cache, including a .303 rifle, four modified single bore action rifles, 54 rounds of .303 ammunition, and a hand grenade.

Additional items recovered from Singh included military equipment such as bulletproof plates, camouflage clothing, bulletproof jackets, and various magazines for automatic weapons. Authorities also seized a four-wheeler vehicle and a mobile device.

In separate operations on the same day, security forces arrested two members of UNLF (Koireng) from locations in Imphal East District. The suspects, identified as Loushigam Loveboy Singh and Laishram Diamond Singh, were found with a .32 pistol and ammunition.

Three more insurgents were detained in individual operations across Thoubal and Imphal districts. Among them was Khundrakpam Brojen Singh, a 53-year-old member of KCP (PWG), who authorities say was involved in extortion targeting educational institutions in the valley area.

The previous day, on May 14, police arrested two active members of UPPK from Koirengei Bazar who were allegedly engaged in extortion activities targeting the general public in Imphal.