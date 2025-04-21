Manipur police forces arrested eight members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) and seized a substantial arsenal of weapons and equipment during operations on April 20.

The series of operations began when police arrested 37-year-old Umananda Sharungbam in Wangoi area of Imphal West.

Later the same day, security forces conducted a cordon and search operation at YBC Club near the SDC office in Heirok Part-III, Thoubal District, resulting in the arrest of seven additional KCP (PWG) members, including one juvenile.

The arrested adult militants were identified as Waikhom Dinku, Mayangmayum Ribaz Khan (also known as Pat), Angom Bobi (alias Wataba), Ningthoujam Choaba Singh (alias Hingchaba), Leishangthem Tomba (alias Thabal Meitei), and Md. Sirajuddin (alias Kham).

The operation yielded a cache of weapons and ammunition, including an INSAS light machine gun, two INSAS rifles, a carbine with three magazines, and an MA3 MK-11 rifle. Security forces also recovered 76 rounds of INSAS rifle ammunition, 69 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and various other live rounds.

Additional items seized included 13 mobile phones, radio equipment, multiple vehicles, KCP badges, and numerous pieces of military-style clothing and gear. Documents described as "literature" were also recovered during the operation.