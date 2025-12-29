Manipur police arrest eight PREPAK (PRO) cadres in extortion crackdown

Security forces arrested eight alleged extortionists linked to the PREPAK (PRO) in coordinated operations across Manipur on December 28, dealing a fresh blow to organised extortion networks operating in the state.

Six active cadres were picked up from multiple locations under Nongpok Sekmai police station. Those arrested were identified as Moirangthem Boboy Singh alias Lalngam (54) of Yairipok Kakmayai Mayai Leikai; Thoudam Tomba Singh alias Thengainaba (63) of Soibam Leikai Khalabung Leirak; Konsam Romenkumar Singh alias Samitpa (44) of Iroisemba Mayai Leikai; Laishram Nanao Singh alias Lukhoi (35) of Itam Nungoi; Takhellambam Kishan Singh alias Nanao (30); and Takhellambam Washington Singh alias Ibungo (22), both from Chanam Santrok Maning Leikai.

A double-barrel gun, two mobile phones and two SIM cards were recovered from their possession during the operation.

In a separate action the same day, security forces arrested two more PREPAK (PRO) (G-5) cadres from Yairipok Pechi under Yairipok police station in Thoubal district. The accused were identified as Lantham Poireiton Meitei alias Lanthouba (25) of Chanam Santrok Awang Leikai and Chirom Rostam Singh alias Chiromba (25) of Kongba Laikhuram Leirak.

Security agencies said investigations are ongoing to trace further links and financial networks connected to the extortion activities.