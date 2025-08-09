Manipur security forces arrest militants, target extortion rackets
Manipur Police ramp up efforts against extortion activities. Multiple arrests made in recent days, targeting various criminal groups.
- Security forces conducted intelligence-led combing and cordon operations in Manipur
- Four extortion suspects arrested near Hanuman Mandir with motorcycles seized
- RPF/PLA cadre apprehended with mobile phone in Imphal East district
Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations to curb extortion and related criminal activities, leading to multiple arrests over the past few days.
On August 8, 2025, four individuals — Oinam Laleiba Meitei (23), Konjengbam Bungka (34), Oinam Sanjoy (30), all from Wangkhei Khunou in Imphal East district, and Laishram Yaiphaba Singh (31) of New Checkon — were apprehended from Telipati near Hanuman Mandir under Porompat police station for allegedly extorting money from shops and the local public in the area. Two Honda Activa motorcycles were seized from their possession.
The same day, an active cadre of the RPF/PLA, identified as Heikrujam Lanjenba Meitei alias Ningthouba (19) of Andro Kharam Changathel Leikai, was arrested from Huikap Makha Leikai in Imphal East, and a mobile phone was recovered from him.
Earlier, on August 6, 2025, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the KCP (PWG), Heigrujam Daya Meitei alias Prem alias Luchingba (32) of Khongjom Sapam Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, from Moidangpok Maning Leikai under Patsoi police station, Imphal West.
He was allegedly involved in extorting money from the general public and intimidating victims to settle cases related to crimes against women. A mobile handset with a SIM card was seized from him.
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