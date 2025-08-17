Manipur: PLA cadre, vehicle lifter nabbed; Extortion and traffic offences under lens

Security forces in Manipur have stepped up intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search missions to root out extortionists, vehicle lifters, and other criminal elements across the state.

On August 16, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed RPF/PLA, identified as Mayengbam Jibon Singh (51) of Patsoi Part 4, Imphal West district, from his residence. Singh was allegedly involved in extorting money from shops, business establishments, and the general public in the valley area. A mobile handset and Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

In another operation on the same day, Manipur Police apprehended a vehicle lifter, Md. Nawas Khan (31) of Tentha Makha Sangaiyumpham Mairenkhun, Thoubal district, near the District Hospital. Police recovered a stolen two-wheeler, a Honda Pleasure (Regd. No. MN01AL8555), from his possession.

As part of its continued drive against motor vehicle violations, Manipur Police issued 27 challans on August 16, amounting to ₹71,000, while tinted films from five vehicles were removed on Independence Day (August 15). Earlier, on August 14, tinted films from seven vehicles had also been removed.

Meanwhile, security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable pockets across the districts. On August 16, a total of 114 Nakas and checkpoints were set up in both hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported.

Authorities reaffirmed that the operations will continue with full force to maintain law and order and ensure public safety in Manipur.