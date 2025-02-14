The Manipur police, on February 13, launched a series of operations which led to the arrest of five militants belonging to different proscribed groups.

Two active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - Noyon) were arrested from Thangmeiband and Keishampat under Imphal West district.

The individuals, identified as Kangjam Pradip Singh (38) and Thokchom Romeshchandra Singh (33), were arrested for direct involvement in extortion activities from Imphal area and for serving monetary demand.

From their possession, the following items were seized: three mobile phones, one side bag, two nos. of two-wheeler and a voter ID card.

In another operation on the same day, the police arrested another active cadre of KCP (Noyon) from Khurai Thoudam Leikai, near Crematorium under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District.

The person, Leimapokpam Sanjit Meitei (54), was directly involved in extortion activities from general public, government officials, hospitals, government schools, petrol pump, among others.

One mobile phone and a two-wheeler were recovered.

Two active cadres of KCP (PWG) organisation from Sangaiyumpham Nungphou Samaram Road under Thoubal-PS, Thoubal district were also arrested for involvement in extortion activities.

The arrested individuals were identified as Thokchom Lanchenba Singh (22) and Md. Salim Khan (32).

From their possession, the following items were seized: one Pistol with magazine, five nos. of ammunition, three mobile phones and a four-wheeler.