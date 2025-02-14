The Manipur police have arrested five individuals in connection with a viral video showing 10 to 15 miscreants in camouflage attire and some people in football kits holding sophisticated arms at the K. Gamnomphai Village Ground during an ongoing football match in K. Gamnomphai Village, Saitu Sub-Division, under G Saparmeina-PS, Kangpokpi district.

Acting on specific intelligence the police made the arrests on February 12. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mangtinlen Kipgen (26), Mangtinlen Kipgen (24), Seithenmang Kipgen (28), Lunminsei Kipgen (21) and Lunkhogin Kipgen (24).

In the video, which has been circulating on various social media like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, among others, the miscreants were seen in a football kit holding the arms.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and further details are awaited.