Manipur police arrest five in two separate anti-drug operations, heroin seized

In a continued crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Manipur Police on October 27 arrested five individuals in two separate operations conducted across Senapati and Imphal East districts, recovering significant quantities of contraband substances including ganja and heroin.

In the first operation, a police team from Senapati Police Station intercepted three individuals at T Khullen along NH-2 under Senapati district. The arrested persons were identified as:

Mohammad Shoaib Alam (22) of K.R. Lane, Golapati, Imphal East district,

Sunir Phundreimayum (21) of Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district, and

Kh. Rafique (22) of Yaripok Bamon Leikai, Thoubal district.

During the search, police recovered 17 packages of contraband ganja weighing approximately 9 kilograms, along with three luggage bags and four mobile phones from their possession.

In a separate operation on the same day, the Irilbung Police Station team arrested two suspected drug traffickers near Basikhong Bridge Road, Kiyamgei Takhok, in Imphal East district. The arrested persons were identified as:

Md Ashif Ali (18) of Kiyamgei Muslim Awang Leikai, and

Md Washim Khan (22) of Kiyamgei Muslim Takhok Makha.

From their possession, police seized 36 grams of Heroin Powder No. 4.

Both cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway to trace the source and network of the contraband.