Manipur police arrest five insurgents linked to extortion, threats and kidnapping

Manipur Police, in a coordinated crackdown on insurgent activity, arrested five active cadres linked to three banned outfits in separate operations across Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts.

Three members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei) were apprehended in Imphal East. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted two suspects—Phijam Joychandra Meitei (35) and Oinam Nitranjit Singh (21)—in Huidrom village as they were reportedly en route to a brick kiln to collect extortion money. Based on their interrogation, a third accomplice, Soram Abungcha Meitei (39), was arrested shortly after from Kairang Maning Leikai.

Seized items from the trio included a Vespa scooter, two mobile phones, three ID cards, and a wallet containing ₹700 in cash.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces arrested a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL-SOREPA), identified as Hidangmayum Kishankumar Sharma (27), from Tentha Khunou Bazar in Thoubal district. He was allegedly involved in extortion, threats, kidnapping, and issuing monetary demands in the area. One mobile handset was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, an active member of the KCP (MFL), Yumnam Koko Singh (23), was picked up from his residence in Eshingthembi Mapan, Imphal East, in another swift operation.

All five individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to determine the extent of their activities and affiliations.