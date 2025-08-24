Five arrested in major drug bust in Manipur, meth tablets seized

A joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF and BSF arrested five persons in a drug-related operation on August 23, and seized over 2.3 kg of methamphetamine tablets (WY tablets) along with vehicles, cash records and other incriminating items.

The arrested individuals were identified as Md. Mustakim (39) of Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok, Md. Arif (20) of Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok, Md. Ajit (32) of Lilong Makha Leikai, Mrs. Ruhima (26), wife of Md. Ajit, and Md. Baboy alias Yahiya Khan (35) of Kyamgei Mamang Leikai.

The seizures included 2.27 kg of WY tablets from Mustakim’s residence, 45 grams of WY tablets from Baboy’s residence, six mobile phones, multiple account ledgers and diaries, two vehicles used in trafficking (Duster ML05L-0490 and Alto AS05N-7322), and 120 empty plastic containers.

Police said Md. Mustakim is a habitual offender, previously arrested by Assam Police in 2022 in Guwahati for transporting 205 soap cases of heroin. He served two years in jail and was released on bail in January 2025. Md. Baboy alias Yahiya Khan was also arrested earlier in Guwahati in 2020 for trafficking 7,000 WY tablets and was released on bail in 2023.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police continued its crackdown on motor vehicle violations. On August 23, police issued 84 challans amounting to Rs 1,37,500, while on August 22, tinted films were removed from three vehicles.