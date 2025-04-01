The Manipur police launched an operation on March 31, leading to the arrest of five active members of the outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon) group from various areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The individuals were arrested in connection with actions pertaining to extortion and intimidation.

They were identified as Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh (27) of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, Imphal East; Khoinaijam Robertson Singh (24) of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai, Imphal West; Soubam Rohit Singh (23) of Soibam Leikai; Leishangthem Naobi Singh (33) of Langol Game Village, Zone-II; and Khaidem Nongpoknganba Meitei (25) of Lamlai Mayai Leikai.

From their possession, the police seized a pistol loaded with live rounds in the magazine, pistol holster, mobile phones and two two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the security personnel continued their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 235 nos. and 169 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was ensured, while strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy was provided.

A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by police in connection with violation in different districts of the state.