Security forces in Manipur have arrested five suspected militants and recovered a significant arsenal of weapons and explosives during coordinated anti-extortion operations across multiple districts over the past three days.

The most substantial breakthrough came during search operations in Keipha Road and Thamnapokpi areas under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District, where forces discovered a major weapons cache. The recovered items included an SLR rifle, a Sten machine gun, two 12-bore pistols, four grenades, including Chinese variants, and an improvised explosive device weighing over 2 kilograms.

Among the arrested suspects, Loitongbam Jugin Singh, a 57-year-old alleged PREPAK (Pro) cadre, was apprehended on June 5 from Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur District. Police sources indicate Singh was actively involved in extorting money from educational institutions and civilians across the valley areas.

The same day, three suspected RPF/PLA militants were detained from Taothong Khunou near Khudeiban Lampak in Imphal West District. The arrested individuals - Salam Amarjit Singh (37), Hijam Anand Singh (27), and Sharubam Sarat Singh (28) - are all residents of Andro Khunou Torongthel in Imphal East District.

Additionally, forces arrested Moirangthem Babu Singh, known by the alias Chingshang, on June 4 along National Highway-02 between Ngangkhalawai and Thamnapokpi. The 34-year-old suspected RPF/PLA member allegedly targeted government offices, business establishments, and local shopkeepers for extortion in Bishnupur District.

The weapons recovery also included 10 PEK detonators, seven PEK explosive packages, body armor equipment, communication devices, and various ammunition rounds. Security forces seized the materials from plastic sacks that had been used to conceal the items.