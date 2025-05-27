Security forces have arrested five active militants across three districts in a coordinated crackdown on extortion rackets operating in the state. The arrests were made during intelligence-driven operations conducted on May 26.

The most significant breakthrough came with the capture of two KCP (PWG) cadres along National Highway 102 near Samaram Lamkhai under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal District. The arrested individuals were identified as Phuritshabam Modhulan Singh, alias Ashokumar, 43, from Salungpham Mayai Leikai, and Gurumayum Basanta Sharma, alias Munda and Chingkhei, 41, from Singjamei Bamon Leikai Nahabam in Imphal East District.

Security personnel recovered crucial evidence from the duo, including two demand letters bearing the KCP(PWG) letterhead, two mobile phones, and three SIM cards. The documents are expected to provide valuable intelligence about the group's extortion network and operational methods.

Separately, forces apprehended two PLA militants near Moirengthel Village opposite Border Pillar Number 89 in Tengnoupal District. The arrested men were Maisnam Surjit Singh, 29, from Singjamei Chingamathak Leikai in Imphal West District, and Konthoujam Dijen Meitei, 20, from Yambem Makha Leikai, Yairipok, Andro in Imphal East District.

The third operation in Kakching District resulted in the arrest of KYKL (SOREPA) cadre Mayanglambam Premkumar, alias Tingba Meitei, 35, from the Chajing Khunou area under Sugnu Police Station. The 35-year-old, who hails from Kakching Khunou Umathel Makha Leikai, was found in possession of a mobile handset.

The simultaneous operations across Thoubal, Tengnoupal, and Kakching districts demonstrate the security forces' coordinated approach to dismantling extortion networks that have been targeting businesses