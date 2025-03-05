The Manipur police launched a series of operations which led to the arrest of five militants belonging to different proscribed groups, in Churachandpur and Imphal East districts.

A 19-year-old man was arrested with three juveniles from the Bethel area of Churachandpur town on March 3. All of them were cadres of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a police officer said.

They were allegedly involved in extorting local businesses, and smuggling of drugs and weapons, he said.

From their possession, the personnel recovered two pistols.

In another operation, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) was arrested from Porompat Ayangpalli Raod near Old Modern College Gate, in Imphal East on March 4.

The arrested individual, identified as Yumnam Suresh Meitei (28), was allegedly involved in extortion of money from general public, private firms, government officials.

Ten hand grenades, 10 tube launching, an iron ammunition box, a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a wallet and a blue sack bag were recovered from him, they said.

On March 4, the security forces arrested an individual, identified as Thangsuanmuan, from Thingkangphai, Churachandpur district.

The police recovered 132 soap cases containing heroin, a mobile phone and a four wheeler.

Another operation saw the arrest of two individuals in Bishnupur district. One has been identified as Huidrom Romen Singh (44), an ex-cadre of PREPAK. The other arrestee was identified as Huidrom Naresh Singh (32).

From their possession, the following items were recovered: a pistol with one empty magazine and two mobile phones.