Manipur Police arrested five militants linked to three different insurgent groups in a series of operations on March 25. The arrested individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting businesses, government officials, and the transport sector.

Two cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Koireng faction) were arrested for extorting truck operators in the Imphal and Bishnupur areas.

The suspects, identified as Thongam Ronaldo Singh (26) of Lilong Arapti Mayai Leikai, Imphal East, and Khuraijam Michael Singh (28) of Lilong Arapti Maning Leikai, Imphal East, were found in possession of three Tata truck keys, two truck challans, a four-wheeler with a smart card, and two mobile phones.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested Tayenjam Sanatomba Singh (43), an active member of SOREPA, near Standard College in Kongba under Irilbung Police Station. He was accused of issuing monetary threats to government officials. Authorities recovered two mobile phones and Rs. 1,010 from him.

Meanwhile, two active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), Wairakpam Jagatchandra Singh, also known as Theko (31), and Pebam Romen Singh, also known as Naopung (28), both from Thangtek Teramakhong, Nambol, were detained under Nambol Police Station, Bishnupur District.

They were allegedly involved in extortion demands targeting a shop, a doctor, a fuel station, and a private school in Imphal West and Nambol areas. Two mobile phones were seized from them.

Authorities continue their crackdown on insurgent groups engaged in criminal activities, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order in Manipur.