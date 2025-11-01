Manipur police arrest five over assault of students near Kakching

Manipur Police have arrested five individuals following the assault of four students near Bijoypur along Kakching Lamkhai–Pallel Road on the night of October 30.

The arrests were made on October 31 as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack by unknown persons. Authorities have identified the suspects as Elangbam Arun Singh, 19, of Pallel Thong Wangma; Mayengbam Manglem Singh, 22, of Pallel Chandel Lamkhai; Nepram Jitan Singh, 18, of Pallel Thong Wangma; Moirangthem Chinglei Meitei, 19, of Pallel Thong Wangma; and Moirangthem Linthou Meitei of Pallel Thong Wangma.

Police have also detained two vehicles for further verification as part of the investigation.

The case remains under active investigation, with authorities working to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and determine whether additional individuals were involved.