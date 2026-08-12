Manipur Police arrest five, seize cannabis and codeine in separate raids
Manipur Police arrested five people in separate operations across Imphal East and Kakching on August 11. The raids led to the seizure of cannabis, codeine-based bottles and a car as investigations continued.
- An alleged RPF/PLA cadre was picked up from Waikhong Ningthou Manai
- A woman suspect was detained in Sekta Awang Leikai for peddling
- Police said 22.75 kg suspected cannabis and a phone were recovered
Manipur Police arrested five people, including an alleged RPF/PLA cadre, in separate operations across Imphal East and Kakching on August 11, with security personnel also recovering 22.75 kg of cannabis and 142 bottles of codeine-based contraband.
The RPF/PLA cadre, identified as 46-year-old Sanasam Amumacha Singh alias Solomon, was arrested from his locality at Waikhong Ningthou Manai under Waikhong police station in Kakching district on August 11, according to security officials.
In a separate operation in Imphal East, a joint team of the CDO/Imphal East and women police personnel, working with the 28 Assam Rifles, arrested 27-year-old Oinam (Ongbi) Tenden Devi from Sekta Awang Leikai. She was allegedly involved in drug peddling.
The team recovered 22.75 kg of suspected cannabis and a mobile phone from her possession, officials said.
Meanwhile, a joint team of Heingang police station and CDO/Imphal East carried out an anti-narcotics operation at Mantripukhri Bazar based on intelligence inputs.
Three people — 28-year-old Mohammad Akilur Rahaman, 21-year-old Aribam Iftar and 44-year-old Md Iqubal Khan — were arrested during the operation.
The team seized 142 bottles of codeine-based contraband, each containing 100 ml. The seizure comprised 116 bottles of Cody Late and 26 bottles of DelStal. A Hyundai i20 bearing registration number HR 26BB 8564 was also seized.
Further investigation into the cases is underway.
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