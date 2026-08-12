Manipur Police arrest five, seize cannabis and codeine in separate raids

Manipur Police arrested five people, including an alleged RPF/PLA cadre, in separate operations across Imphal East and Kakching on August 11, with security personnel also recovering 22.75 kg of cannabis and 142 bottles of codeine-based contraband.

The RPF/PLA cadre, identified as 46-year-old Sanasam Amumacha Singh alias Solomon, was arrested from his locality at Waikhong Ningthou Manai under Waikhong police station in Kakching district on August 11, according to security officials.

In a separate operation in Imphal East, a joint team of the CDO/Imphal East and women police personnel, working with the 28 Assam Rifles, arrested 27-year-old Oinam (Ongbi) Tenden Devi from Sekta Awang Leikai. She was allegedly involved in drug peddling.

The team recovered 22.75 kg of suspected cannabis and a mobile phone from her possession, officials said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Heingang police station and CDO/Imphal East carried out an anti-narcotics operation at Mantripukhri Bazar based on intelligence inputs.

Three people — 28-year-old Mohammad Akilur Rahaman, 21-year-old Aribam Iftar and 44-year-old Md Iqubal Khan — were arrested during the operation.

The team seized 142 bottles of codeine-based contraband, each containing 100 ml. The seizure comprised 116 bottles of Cody Late and 26 bottles of DelStal. A Hyundai i20 bearing registration number HR 26BB 8564 was also seized.

Further investigation into the cases is underway.