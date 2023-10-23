Manipur Police on late Saturday (October 21) arrested former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Manipur unit president Manoharmayum Barish Sharma of Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, the main accused of the shooting incident case that occurred on October 14 night which resulted in gunshot wound to five persons including a woman in the violent incident that occurred at Kwakeithel Konjeng Haraji Leikai under Imphal police station.



He was produced before the Imphal West district magistrate on Sunday where he was remanded till October 25.

Sharma was charged under the Arms Act, violation of curfew, criminal intimidation, and attempted murder.

A case has been registered in connection with the shooting incident, a team of Imphal police stations, investigating the case, arrested three persons, including incumbent vice president of BJYM Manipur Pradesh, allegedly involved in the shooting incident.