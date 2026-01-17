Manipur police arrest four active cadres linked to PREPAK and RPF/PLA in coordinated operations

Manipur Police and security forces arrested four active cadres belonging to banned outfits PREPAK (Pro), PREPAK, and RPF/PLA from different locations across Bishnupur and Imphal West districts, officials said. The coordinated operations led to the seizure of extortion cash, mobile devices, and identity documents, underscoring intensified counter-insurgency efforts in the state.



According to police sources, an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), identified as Wairokpam Atu Meitei alias Boiton (22), a resident of Phoijing Tera Makhong under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district, was arrested from his locality on January 16. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession during the operation.



On the same day, Manipur Police also apprehended an active cadre of PREPAK, Malem Heisnam alias Ngaiba (21), a resident of Karang Maning Leikai under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, Bishnupur district. He was arrested from the Thanga Chingang Playground area, falling under Keibul Lamjao Police Station jurisdiction.



In a separate operation, security forces arrested a woman extortionist linked to the RPF/PLA outfit. The accused, Chabungbam Thaibema Devi (49) alias Medha, a resident of Tera Loukrakpam Leikai under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district, was apprehended from her residence.



During the search, security personnel seized extortion money amounting to Rs 1 lakh, along with one mobile handset and one Aadhaar card from her possession.



Police officials said further investigations are underway to ascertain the accused persons’ involvement in insurgent activities and extortion networks operating in the region. Security forces have reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against militant groups to maintain law and order in Manipur.