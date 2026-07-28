Manipur Police arrest four active insurgent cadres in coordinated operations across the state

Manipur Police on Monday, July 27 arrested four active cadres of three banned insurgent organisations in separate operations carried out across Kakching, Imphal East and Imphal West districts as part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

In one operation, police apprehended two active cadres of the SOREPA from Nungoo Lamkhai under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district. The arrested individuals were identified as Marcus Thiyam alias Tompok (22) and Heikrujam William Meitei (22), both residents of Khongyam Makha Leikai.

In a separate operation, police arrested an active cadre of the RPF/PLA, identified as Yendrembam Athouba Meitei alias Atomba alias Takhelngamba (21), a resident of Moreh Premnagar Ward No. 4 in Tengnoupal district. He was apprehended from an abandoned house at New Lambulane under Porompat Police Station.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested an alleged extortionist and active cadre of the KCP (MFL), identified as Yensenbam Chandrasen Meitei alias Pase (52), from the Langdum Lamkhai area under Irilbung Police Station.

Police said the arrests were made during coordinated security operations conducted across the state as part of efforts to curb insurgent activities and dismantle extortion networks. Further investigation into the cases is underway.