The Manipur police, in a slew of operations, arrested four active militants belonging to different banned outfits from areas in Imphal and Bishnupur district, on February 4.

Two active members of Kangleipak Communist Party - Progressive Wing Group (KCP - PWG), identified as Ningthoujam Jupiter Singh (27) and Sorokhaibam Amarjit Singh (28) were arrested from Mahabali under Porompat-PS, Imphal East.

The duo was involved in extortion activities from the general public, government officials, and shopkeepers, among others in greater Imphal areas.

From their possession, the following items were recovered: one M20 Pistol loaded with five live rounds in the magazine, a two-wheeler, a sling bag and two mobile phones.

In another operation, the security personnel arrested one active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) group in connection with extortion activities including making monetary demands to various government offices located at the Imphal area.

The individual, identified as Lourembam Mani Singh (46), was attested from Takyel Kolom Leikai under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West.



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The police officials recovered the following items from his possession: one mobile handset, one two-wheeler and one black wallet containing an Aadhaar card and cash Rs 4,270.

The third operation saw the arrest of an active cadre of PLA for involvement in extortion of huge amounts of money from the general public, businessmen and government officials in Nambol, Bishnupur and Ningthoukhong areas.

He was identified as Pukhrambam Prem Singh (47), a resident of Ningthoukhong ITI road Ward no 13 from Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur District.

From his possession, three mobile phones, wallet with PAN and Aadhaar cards were recovered.

Meanwhile, security forces in the state continued search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The movement of 305 nos. and 221 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37 respectively was ensured and strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations. Security convoy has also been provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 110 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by police.